See All Urologists in Westminster, CO
Dr. John Webster, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Webster, MD

Urology
4.4 (50)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Webster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital, Platte Valley Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Webster works at Colorado Urology in Westminster, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Urology
    500 W 144th Ave Ste 220 Bldg 2, Westminster, CO 80023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Alpine Urology
    14300 Orchard Pkwy # 3 Fl Pod, Westminster, CO 80023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 776-9400
  3. 3
    Alpine Urology
    2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 420, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 776-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Longmont United Hospital
  • Platte Valley Medical Center
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cystitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Inability to Urinate Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Webster?

    Oct 06, 2021
    Dr. Webster is one of the best doctors I have encountered. He suggested a second opinion following his diagnosis of prostate cancer. He sent me to Dr. Chin, another wonderful doctor, for a radiation recommendation and ultimately treatment, even though I could tell that Dr. Webster would have liked to perform the surgery himself. He explained everything very carefully and clearly and was sympathetic and caring. You can't go wrong by using his services.
    Christopher Baum — Oct 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Webster, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Webster, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Webster to family and friends

    Dr. Webster's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Webster

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Webster, MD.

    About Dr. John Webster, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881608768
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute I.
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Webster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webster has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Webster, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.