Dr. John Webster, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Webster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital, Platte Valley Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Colorado Urology500 W 144th Ave Ste 220 Bldg 2, Westminster, CO 80023 Directions
Alpine Urology14300 Orchard Pkwy # 3 Fl Pod, Westminster, CO 80023 Directions (303) 776-9400
Alpine Urology2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 420, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 776-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Longmont United Hospital
- Platte Valley Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Dr. Webster is one of the best doctors I have encountered. He suggested a second opinion following his diagnosis of prostate cancer. He sent me to Dr. Chin, another wonderful doctor, for a radiation recommendation and ultimately treatment, even though I could tell that Dr. Webster would have liked to perform the surgery himself. He explained everything very carefully and clearly and was sympathetic and caring. You can't go wrong by using his services.
About Dr. John Webster, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute I.
- Tampa General Hospital
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Webster has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Webster speaks Spanish.
