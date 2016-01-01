Overview

Dr. John Weber, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Weber works at Warren Clinic Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.