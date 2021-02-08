Overview

Dr. John Webber, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, Harper University Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Webber works at Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Abdominal Pain and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.