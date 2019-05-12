Dr. John Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Weaver, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Weaver, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Emory University|Emory University School Of Med
Dr. Weaver works at
P/SL Bariatric Program1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6350, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 821-3791
Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Denver4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 340, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0247
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a truly remarkable experience with Dr. Weaver. He is the most caring and compassionate doctor that I have ever seen. I would highly recommend him if you need a bariatric surgeon. My weight loss journey has been amazing.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1780730366
- Emory University|Emory University School Of Med
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.