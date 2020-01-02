Dr. John Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Weaver, MD
Overview
Dr. John Weaver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Penn State Health St. Joseph Neurosurgery2494 Bernville Rd, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (610) 378-2557
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weaver saved my wife's life in 2016 by succeeding at stopping a triple-bleed subarachnoid hemhorrage. In addition, he performed 10! succeeding operations to prevent vasospasm, with NO strokes. These results, from start to finish, have been nothing short of astonishing, if not miraculous. The fact that my wife was given a 95% return to normalcy following an initial prognosis of >10% of mere survival, is something we are both grateful for every day. And, for the record, he performed a spinal fusion on her neck some years ago FLAWLESSLY, ending years of excruciating pain.
About Dr. John Weaver, MD
Education & Certifications
- U Western On
- Med Coll Va Commonwealth U
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
