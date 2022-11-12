Dr. John Wayman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wayman, MD
Dr. John Wayman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Clinton Woods2365 S Clinton Ave Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 758-5700
- 2 180 Sawgrass Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 242-1401
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 758-5700
Lattimore Services Organization LLC125 Lattimore Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 758-5700
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Very professional, personable and easy to talk to. I would highly recommend him. I trust him and felt he had my best interest in mind when treating me.
About Dr. John Wayman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033141973
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wayman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wayman has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wayman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wayman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wayman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wayman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.