Dr. John Watts, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Watts, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS.
Dr. Watts works at
Locations
Gulf Coast Oral and Facial Surgery1760 Medical Park Dr Ste A, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 207-0670
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Watts, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1245285592
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods.