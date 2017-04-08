Dr. John Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Watson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Care Alliance Hamilton2105 Klockner Rd, Trenton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 588-0770
-
2
New Jersey Urology312 Applegarth Rd Ste 209, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 561-2058
-
3
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Hamilton1 Hamilton Health Pl, Trenton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 584-2165
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
Explains issues in detail very good
About Dr. John Watson, MD
- Urology
- English, French
- 1962662312
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Watson speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.