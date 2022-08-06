Dr. John Waterman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Waterman, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Waterman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Newington, CT. They graduated from Baltimore College Of Dental Surgery.
Dr. Waterman works at
Locations
Family Dental Practice of Newington375 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 785-9896
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The atmosphere is professional. Dr. Waterman and staff are educators, caring and make the dental experience pleasant. I used to be petrified of the dentist, but dr. Waterman is patient, kind, informative and uses humor to make the atmosphere calm.
About Dr. John Waterman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1922136613
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
- Baltimore College Of Dental Surgery
