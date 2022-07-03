Dr. John Wassel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wassel, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Wound Care Hyperbaric Medicine Charlotte300 Billingsley Rd Ste 105, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 908-2218
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had an experience in Concord, NC when I had some spider veins removed and had thigh high compression hose on me which caused a very deep wound which formed where. He did the proper tests and started work toward treatment . He was eventually at the point that he could send the materials to our home and my husband could do what needed to be done with regular visits fo Dr. Wassel to keep check on the improvement. That has been many years ago. Dr. Wassell is in Charlotte now and that builds my hope up that this mess on my leg can get better. It's the worse thing I have ever been through. not only that the statis ulcer that home Health in Concord knew exactly what to do and made regular visits to my home to check and rewrap it and when it healed I have had to wear special wraps all the time but since this last accident, the ulcers look as if they are going to open up again, the place where the large wedge that was sticking up from the rest of the leg, staples put in my head, another big place that just popped up beside the other leg injury that is filled with blood and keeps messing up whatever covering happens to be on it. I can't wait to see Dr. Wassel again. I do not handle antibiotics very well and I have been flooded with them and they seem to be working against the infection in my leg.
- Wound & Burn Care
- English
- Male
- 1548295934
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
