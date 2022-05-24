See All Registered Nurses in Noblesville, IN
Dr. John Ward, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Ward, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Ward, MD is a Registered Nurse in Noblesville, IN. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO

Dr. Ward works at Riverview Health Physicians Neuropsychology in Noblesville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverview Health
    395 Westfield Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Steroid Injection
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Steroid Injection
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?

May 24, 2022
On time, X-ray was fast after visit.
Ann Green — May 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Ward, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Ward, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ward to family and friends

Dr. Ward's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ward

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Ward, MD.

About Dr. John Ward, MD

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1932186194
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Fellowship
Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Residency
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine and Pain Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Riverview Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ward works at Riverview Health Physicians Neuropsychology in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Ward’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.