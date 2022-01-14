Dr. John Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles Co-U S Ca Med Ctr
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Office1535 W Merced Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive and responsive. Listens and makes you feel comfortable. Great doctor! Sad I had to switch because of my location change but would recommend
About Dr. John Wang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1285747931
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Co-U S Ca Med Ctr
- Los Angeles Co-U S Ca Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
