Dr. John Wanebo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Wanebo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
1
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd.2910 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (480) 425-8004Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Surgsys LLC7301 E 2nd St Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 425-8004
- 3 7242 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 425-8004
4
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd1875 W Frye Rd Ste 300, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 917-5600
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Truly amazing doctor who cares for his patients and their families. My husband had an aneurysm and Dr. Wanebo and his team did everything they could to get him back to healthy again. I would rate him 10 stars if I could. He explained everything each step of the way and made us feel so comfortable in a very stressful circumstance.
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wanebo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wanebo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wanebo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wanebo has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Cerebral Hemorrhage and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wanebo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanebo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanebo.
