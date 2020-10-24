Dr. John Walters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Walters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Walters, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Walters works at
Locations
-
1
Oxnardcamarillo Pulmonary and Internal703 N A St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 485-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walters?
Dr Walters is a caring and patient physician. . He will always take the time to explain everything to you. He presents any medical choices you have to make and you determine the course of action with his guidance.
About Dr. John Walters, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013907203
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walters works at
Dr. Walters has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walters speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.