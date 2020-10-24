See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. John Walters, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Walters, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Walters works at California Coast Physicians in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oxnardcamarillo Pulmonary and Internal
    703 N A St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 485-2340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cough
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2020
    Dr Walters is a caring and patient physician. . He will always take the time to explain everything to you. He presents any medical choices you have to make and you determine the course of action with his guidance.
    Barbara W. — Oct 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Walters, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013907203
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Walters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walters works at California Coast Physicians in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Dr. Walters’s profile.

    Dr. Walters has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

