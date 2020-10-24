Overview

Dr. John Walters, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Walters works at California Coast Physicians in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.