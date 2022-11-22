Overview

Dr. John Walper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chelsea, MI. They completed their residency with Sinai Grace Hosp/sinai Hospital



Dr. Walper works at OPENING SOON: Henry Ford Medical Center - Chelsea in Chelsea, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.