Dr. John Wall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Wall works at Milwaukee Health Services Inc in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.