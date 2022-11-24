Dr. J Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. J Walker, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Locations
1
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic10701 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 372-6401Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic20920 W 151st St Ste 100, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 372-6403Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic3151 NE Carnegie Dr Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (913) 372-6402Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walker was recommended to me from my previous orthopedic for my elbow. He was very knowledgeable, professional, thorough and personal and gave options for a plan of attack. I appreciate his approach.
About Dr. J Walker, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- English
- 1750478731
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker works at
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
