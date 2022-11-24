See All Hand Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. J Walker, MD

General Hand Surgery
5 (64)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. J Walker, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine

Dr. Walker works at Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Olathe, KS and Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic
    10701 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6401
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic
    20920 W 151st St Ste 100, Olathe, KS 66061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6403
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic
    3151 NE Carnegie Dr Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6402
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr Walker was recommended to me from my previous orthopedic for my elbow. He was very knowledgeable, professional, thorough and personal and gave options for a plan of attack. I appreciate his approach.
    Eric Scherfenberg — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. J Walker, MD

    • General Hand Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

