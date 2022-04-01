Dr. John Walczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Walczyk, MD
Overview
Dr. John Walczyk, MD is a Dermatologist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Locations
Dermatology1165 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We’ve been seeing Dr. Walczk for years and he is a wonderful doctor! He is highly skilled in the area of dermatology; i.e., very careful/gentle when removing skin tags and cysts and an expert with laser therapy. He is a very honest and trusting doctor. Thank you Dr. Walczyk for your expertise!!
About Dr. John Walczyk, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1043233166
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walczyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walczyk has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Walczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walczyk.
