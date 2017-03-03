Dr. John Wakelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wakelin, MD
Dr. John Wakelin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery5005 Arlington Centre Blvd, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 246-6900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wakelin was referred to me by a friend who had breast reconstruction surgery after a mastectomy. I had a breast reduction and my daughter had breast implants. All of us are very very pleased with our surgeries! I highly recommend Dr. Wakelin!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386635217
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Mt. Carmel Health System
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Xavier University
