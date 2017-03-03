See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. John Wakelin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Wakelin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Wakelin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Wakelin works at Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Straka, MD
Dr. Daniel Straka, MD
10 (145)
View Profile
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
10 (435)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
10 (241)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery
    5005 Arlington Centre Blvd, Columbus, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 246-6900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wakelin?

    Mar 03, 2017
    Dr. Wakelin was referred to me by a friend who had breast reconstruction surgery after a mastectomy. I had a breast reduction and my daughter had breast implants. All of us are very very pleased with our surgeries! I highly recommend Dr. Wakelin!
    Orrville, OH — Mar 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Wakelin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Wakelin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wakelin to family and friends

    Dr. Wakelin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wakelin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Wakelin, MD.

    About Dr. John Wakelin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386635217
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ohio State University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt. Carmel Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Wakelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wakelin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wakelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wakelin works at Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Wakelin’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakelin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakelin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Wakelin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.