Dr. John Wahlig Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Wahlig Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Wahlig Jr works at
Casco Bay Gastroenterology LLC195 Fore River Pkwy Ste 490, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 553-6054
Northern Light Mercy Hospital175 Fore River Pkwy, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 553-6054
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Highly empathetic surgeon who takes his time to understand your unique situation. Almost immediate response when reaching out to nursing staff. His PA, Allison, is extremely knowledgeable and kind. Dr Wahlig has taken over my case from an out of state misdiagnosed emergency that resulted in out of state surgeries. He has skillfully tried to help me manage and cope with an unimaginable situation. I would strongly recommend anyone with any sort of neurosurgical or spine issue consult Dr Wahlig prior to allowing anyone to do any type of surgery or procedure.
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790729051
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
