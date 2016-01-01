Dr. Wagner III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Wagner III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Wagner III, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
John H Wagner III MD7330 Fern Ave Ste 704, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-8261
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Wagner III, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1033320577
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.