Dr. Waggoner III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Waggoner III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Waggoner III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Olympia, WA.
Dr. Waggoner III works at
Locations
Obgyn & Urology Assoc of Olympia Pllc500 Lilly Rd NE Ste 100, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 413-8525
Kelley Powers Audiology P.s.1800 Cooks Hill Rd Ste K, Centralia, WA 98531 Directions (866) 805-5755
Providence St. Peter Hospital413 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 491-9480Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waggoner does a fine job but his scheduling staff is insulting. I had to cancel my appt today because I am sick. They told me the next available appt was in October. I hung up and stewed for a minute then called back to take my original appt. The girl laughed and said October. That’s 4 months away. Dr. Waggoner has NEVER stretched out visits by more than 6 weeks! I could be dead by October and this giggling gatekeeper wouldn’t care. I don’t know what to do.
About Dr. John Waggoner III, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1922053016
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Waggoner III works at
