Overview

Dr. John Wages, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center

Dr. Wages works at Austin Pain Associates in Georgetown, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Us Anesthesia Partners
    3201 S Austin Ave Ste 265, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 416-7246
  2. 2
    Us Anesthesia Partners of Texas PA
    351 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 201, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 416-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arise Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. John Wages, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    English
    NPI Number
    • 1013139286
    1013139286
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wages has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wages has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wages has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wages on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Wages. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wages.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wages, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wages appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

