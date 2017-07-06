Overview

Dr. John Wadleigh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wadleigh works at Optum Primary Care-Ina in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.