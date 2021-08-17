Overview

Dr. John Wade, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Wade works at John S Wade MD Inc. in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.