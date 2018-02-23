Overview

Dr. John Waas, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Uniontown Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.



They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.