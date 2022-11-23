See All Ophthalmologists in Madison, WI
Dr. John Vukich, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Vukich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, WI. They completed their residency with St Luke'S Med Center

Dr. Vukich works at Davis Duehr Dean Clinic in Madison, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and Menomonee Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ssm Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care - Regent Street Madison
    1025 Regent St, Madison, WI 53715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 473-4514
  2. 2
    Summit Eye Care of Wisconsin Sc
    10425 W North Ave Ste 140, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 877-6414
  3. 3
    Summit Eye Care Sc
    N89W16785 Appleton Ave Ste 3, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 877-6414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center Summit

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Astigmatism
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Astigmatism
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Was very informative and gave peace of mind!
    Elisabeth — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Vukich, MD
    About Dr. John Vukich, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1124065537
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke'S Med Center
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Vukich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vukich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vukich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vukich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vukich has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vukich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vukich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vukich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vukich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vukich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

