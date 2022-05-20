Dr. John Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Vu, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Dr. Vu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation105 Medical Center Dr Ste 103, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 875-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vu?
No wait great care. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. My knee feels great
About Dr. John Vu, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1841450780
Education & Certifications
- Emory University In Atlanta
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.