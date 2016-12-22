Dr. John Vottero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vottero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vottero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Vottero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Vottero works at
Locations
John A. Vottero MD Sc7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 545, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 774-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente DR he listen to you answer all the questions
About Dr. John Vottero, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1881713253
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vottero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vottero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vottero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vottero has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vottero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vottero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vottero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vottero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vottero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.