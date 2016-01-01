Dr. Vogelsang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Vogelsang, MD
Overview
Dr. John Vogelsang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Vogelsang works at
Locations
-
1
Folsom Medical Offices Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services2155 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 817-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vogelsang?
About Dr. John Vogelsang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801974597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vogelsang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vogelsang works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogelsang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogelsang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogelsang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogelsang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.