Dr. John Voakes, MD

Pediatrics
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. John Voakes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.

Dr. Voakes works at Infinity & Beyond Health in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infinity & Beyond Health
    615 7th Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 783-3573
  2. 2
    Fairview Community Health
    225 Natchez Trace Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 783-3573

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 28, 2021
    Good doctor
    Isaias Alfaro — Jun 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John Voakes, MD
    About Dr. John Voakes, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205834918
    Education & Certifications

    • Ariz Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    • Ariz Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Voakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Voakes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Voakes works at Infinity & Beyond Health in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Voakes’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Voakes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voakes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

