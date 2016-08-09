Dr. John Vlattas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vlattas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vlattas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Vlattas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Vlattas works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians Medical Rehabilitation Associates Pllc21316 39th Ave, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 229-7800
- 2 3225 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 409-0050
- 3 318 US HIGHWAY 46, Dover, NJ 07801 Directions (201) 638-7498
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vlattas?
Excellent and compasionate doctor
About Dr. John Vlattas, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1063414852
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vlattas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vlattas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vlattas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vlattas works at
Dr. Vlattas has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vlattas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vlattas speaks Greek.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vlattas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vlattas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vlattas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vlattas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.