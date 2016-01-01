Dr. John Vitarello Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitarello Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. John Vitarello Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Vitarello Jr works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Specialists of Frederick LLC180 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 202, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 566-7820
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Vitarello Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1609879329
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitarello Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vitarello Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitarello Jr has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitarello Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vitarello Jr speaks Italian.
