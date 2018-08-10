Overview

Dr. John Visser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Visser works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.