Overview

Dr. John Viscovich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Viscovich works at Northwell Health Physician Partners at Valhalla in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Somers, NY, Shrub Oak, NY, Mount Kisco, NY and White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.