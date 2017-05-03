Dr. John Viscovich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viscovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Viscovich, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Viscovich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Viscovich works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners at Valhalla465 Columbus 1 Fl Ave Ste 125, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 769-0268
-
2
Westchester Health Medical P.c.356 Route 202, Somers, NY 10589 Directions (914) 276-6060
-
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine at Shrub Oak691 E Main St, Shrub Oak, NY 10588 Directions (914) 245-2270
-
4
Northwell Health Physician Partners Podiatry at Mount Kisco101 S Bedford Rd Ste 213, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions
-
5
Westchester Health Assoc LLP1133 Westchester Ave Ste N-008, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 358-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viscovich?
I have seen Dr. Viscovich for 1 1/2 years, and have been pleased with his care. My primary care physician commented on how well the surgery had healed.
About Dr. John Viscovich, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1952311656
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Height Med Ctr
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viscovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viscovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viscovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viscovich works at
Dr. Viscovich has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viscovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Viscovich speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Viscovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viscovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viscovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viscovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.