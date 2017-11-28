Overview

Dr. John Visconti, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton, Gateway Regional Medical Center, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.



Dr. Visconti works at Illinois Oncology Ltd in Swansea, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.