Overview

Dr. John Viola, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Viola works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.