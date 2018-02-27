Dr. John Viola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Viola, MD
Dr. John Viola, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Back & Spine Ctr At Mrtn Mem509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 203, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-5862
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
ABSOLUTELY AMAZING DR. After 6 failed back surgeries on L3, 4, 5 & S1, which left a horrendous scar from a doctor up in the panhandle, Dr. Viola went over MRI with me and my options, I decided to give it, yes 1 more attempt. He did a spinal fusion on the areas mentioned above and somehow only leaving a thin line of a scar versus the ugly crinkled up skin about 1/2 in wide. He inserted 2 rods, 6 screws, and 3 spacers, it finally worked!! He's great, highly recommend him!
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1174551949
- Georgetown University
- Jefferson Med College
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Viola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viola accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Viola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Viola works at
Dr. Viola has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Viola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viola, there are benefits to both methods.