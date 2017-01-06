Dr. John Vine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Vine, MD is a Dermatologist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Vine works at
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center of Princeton,LLC5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 460, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 799-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not only was Dr. Vine excellent, but the appointments with Nicole Lazzaro, RPA-C, and Dr. Johnson were great as well. The entire staff at Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center of Princeton were friendly, welcoming, and great.
About Dr. John Vine, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720044670
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic and Research
- University of Texas Health Science
- University North Carolina
- Brown Medical School
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vine works at
Dr. Vine has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.