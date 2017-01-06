See All Dermatologists in Plainsboro, NJ
Dr. John Vine, MD is a Dermatologist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Vine works at Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center of Princeton,LLC in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center of Princeton,LLC
    5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 460, Plainsboro, NJ 08536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Princeton Medical Center
  Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Lesion
Tinea Versicolor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Jan 06, 2017
    Not only was Dr. Vine excellent, but the appointments with Nicole Lazzaro, RPA-C, and Dr. Johnson were great as well. The entire staff at Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center of Princeton were friendly, welcoming, and great.
    Greg in Princeton, NJ — Jan 06, 2017
    About Dr. John Vine, MD

    Dermatology
    34 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    English
    1720044670
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Scripps Clinic and Research
    University of Texas Health Science
    University North Carolina
    Brown Medical School
    Princeton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Vine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vine works at Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center of Princeton,LLC in Plainsboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Vine’s profile.

    Dr. Vine has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

