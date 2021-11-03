Dr. John Vidolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vidolin, MD
Overview
Dr. John Vidolin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
Venice Orthopaedics PA836 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 102, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 497-1771
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
It's been about 8 years since Dr. Vidolin replaced my, hip restoring it to normal from a birth defect. For the first time in my life my legs were the same length and I no longer limped. I am now 81 and still getting around very well and totally pain-free.
About Dr. John Vidolin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427039569
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Knee and Shoulder Surgery-Cincinnati Sportsmedicine-1995
- New England Med Center Hosps
- Tufts-NEMC
- New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ
- Rutgers
Frequently Asked Questions
