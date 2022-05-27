Dr. John Vespa, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vespa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vespa, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Vespa, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianola, IA.
Dr. Vespa works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Professionals200 N B St, Indianola, IA 50125 Directions (515) 220-8203
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vespa?
Filling
About Dr. John Vespa, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1013091545
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vespa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vespa accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vespa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vespa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vespa works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vespa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vespa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vespa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vespa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.