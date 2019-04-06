Overview

Dr. John Ververis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Ververis works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

