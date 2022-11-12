Dr. John Verdini, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verdini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Verdini, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Verdini, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Capital Neurological Associates101 Jordan Rd Ste 102, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 459-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been very pleased with Dr. Verdini‘s care. He takes the time to to listen and answer my questions.
About Dr. John Verdini, DO
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1346209418
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verdini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verdini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verdini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verdini has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verdini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Verdini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verdini.
