Dr. John Venetos, MD
Overview
Dr. John Venetos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Methodist Hospital Of Chicago, Presence Saint Francis Hospital, Swedish Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Venetos works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Hospital of Chicago5025 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 334-6578
-
2
John Venetos MD Ltd.2740 W Foster Ave Ste 116, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 989-6263
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Methodist Hospital Of Chicago
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pipefitters
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor highly skilled
About Dr. John Venetos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek, Korean, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1952324584
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Chicago
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venetos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venetos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venetos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venetos has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venetos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Venetos speaks Greek, Korean, Spanish and Tagalog.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Venetos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venetos.
