Overview

Dr. John Vender, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Vender works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Low Back Pain and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

