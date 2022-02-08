Dr. John Vann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vann, MD
Dr. John Vann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7654
Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 234-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vann?
Very personable, easily approachable. Was willing to talk about my condition and not subject me to a cookie cutter approach.
About Dr. John Vann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Med Ctr
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vann has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.