Dr. John Vann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vann, DO
Overview
Dr. John Vann, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Vann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa6151 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vann?
Excellent Doc and very thorough.
About Dr. John Vann, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1326415050
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vann works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.