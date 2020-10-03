Overview

Dr. John Vanderhoof, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center, Tempe St. Luke's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Phoenix Indian Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Vanderhoof works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.