Dr. John Vanderhoof, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (33)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Vanderhoof, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center, Tempe St. Luke's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Phoenix Indian Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Vanderhoof works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center
    1492 S Mill Ave Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 560-6752
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain Vista Medical Center
  • Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Phoenix Indian Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Femur Fracture
Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Femur Fracture

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 03, 2020
    Dr. Vanderhoof is apparently very well liked and the wait was longer than expected. However it was well worth the wait. He was very attentive and took great care to make me feel at ease with the procedure.
    Nancy ODonnell — Oct 03, 2020
    About Dr. John Vanderhoof, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1558471052
    Education & Certifications

    Albert Einstein Med Center
    Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
