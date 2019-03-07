Overview

Dr. John Vance, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Vance works at Surgical Associates PLC in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Lipomas and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.