Dr. John Vance, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Child and Adult Medicine of Grand Blanc8235 Holly Rd Ste 1, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 694-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr John Vance is an excellent surgeon he removed my gallbladder 2 weeks ago and everything was successful and perfect I'm so glad I selected him to do my surgery. I felt like I was in good hands with him. And the staff at Genesys Hospital were great, I was treated very well the day of my surgery and everyone was very kind to me. The staff at Dr. Vance's office were also all very nice and kind. I highly recommend him and Genesys hospital. He's my #1 choice if I ever need surgery again.
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
