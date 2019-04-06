Dr. John Van Woert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Woert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Van Woert, MD
Overview
Dr. John Van Woert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Munster and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Aclfamily Wellness Center9800 Valparaiso Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-9818
Johnson County Womens Care Group1125 W Jefferson St Ste S200, Franklin, IN 46131 Directions (317) 738-0630
Johnson County Womens Care Group8 N Us Highway 31, Whiteland, IN 46184 Directions (317) 738-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have an emergency surgery due to an ectopic pregnancy. Dr. Van Woert took the time to make me comfortable about the procedure and his role as the surgeon. He has excellent bedside manner, which was most appreciated when the surgery was unexpected.
About Dr. John Van Woert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
