Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Van Wagoner works at
Locations
1
EczemaSpecialist6100 Windcom Ct Ste 101, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 613-3338Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
2
Southwest Allergy & Asthma Center5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 150, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 463-8400
3
Allen1101 Raintree Cir Ste 200, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 656-1057Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
4
Frisco12950 Dallas Pkwy Ste 700, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 569-8500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
5
Southwest Allergy & Asthma Center7785 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 500, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 542-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always very good experience
About Dr. John Van Wagoner, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1053389502
Education & Certifications
- Dallas County Hospital Districtparkland Memorial Hospital
- Sacred Heart Hospital Of Pensacola
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Wagoner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Wagoner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Wagoner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Wagoner has seen patients for Cough, Pollen Allergy and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Wagoner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Wagoner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Wagoner.
